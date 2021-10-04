Two suspects were reported to be at large following a shots fired call, Rowlett Police announced Monday evening.
At 6:18 p.m., the department announced that Rowlett Police were investigating a shots fired call at Community Park. No victims were hit by gunfire, the department stated.
The department said two suspects were at large and that a Texas DPS helicopter was assisting the department. The department did not provide a description of the suspects in its post.
