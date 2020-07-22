The Texas Association of Business (TAB), Texas Economic Development Council (TEDC), Texas Chamber of Commerce Executives (TCCE), North Texas Commission (NTC), and a growing list of Texas economic development stakeholders launched the Texas Return to Work Initiative, a direct response to meet employer and employee needs during the COVID-19 crisis.
The effort includes a new open-source employer resource guide and a first-of-its-kind series of statewide employer surveys to foster a common understanding of the impact COVID-19 is having on business and the Texas economy.
“Texas employers and employees are hurting but prepared to lead the way through this pandemic,” said Bob Cartwright, Chair of the TAB Return to Work Taskforce, past Chairman of TAB, and President and CEO of Intelligent Compensation. “Public and private stakeholders are asking for a deeper understanding of available resources and deeper data to help navigate the crisis.
This is a call to action to all Texas business owners, trade associations, chambers of Commerce, workforce development organizations, business media, academia, and other engines of the Texas economy to join us by encouraging Texas employers to participate in this process. Our goal is to listen carefully, analyze quickly, and share broadly.”
Supported by non-profit USTomorrow and its partners Polco (a digital research and engagement platform) and National Research Center, the initiative is a first step toward providing public officials, business and community leaders, and the general public a current, cohesive view of the rapidly developing pandemic’s impact on the Texas economy.
Links to the survey and the TAB Return to Work Resource Guide can be found at returntoworktx.org.
The resource guide is open source and will be updated periodically with audience recommendations. Initial survey results will be published in August with a full report and next steps announced later this summer.
