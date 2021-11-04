Rowlett police officers arrested three aggravated robbery suspects on Wednesday in the area of Forest Lane and Webb Chapel Road in Dallas after a roughly 40-minute chase.
Officers responded to a call for service at 2:38 p.m. Wednesday about an aggravated robbery that had occurred at a Home Depot in 2201 Lakeview Parkway.
Officers were told that the suspects got in to a black Honda Civic and left the scene. Rowlett police officers attempted to stop the suspect vehicle, but the vehicle failed to stop. The chase concluded at 3:32 p.m. in the area of Forest Lane and Webb Chapel Road in Dallas.
Juan Paredes, Jesus Perez and Raymond Reyna were taken in to custody without incident. Charges included aggravated robbery and evading arrest with a vehicle.
