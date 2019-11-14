Top reader: Schrade Middle Schooler takes third in challenge

Garland ISD’s Literacy for Life event was held late September with more than 2,400 people in attendance. The district kicked off the Literacy for Life initiative with the launch of myON, a digital platform that gives all community members within the three cities free access to thousands of books in English and Spanish. Students were challenged to read as much as they can during June-September for a chance to win a prize. One of the winners is Schrade Middle School seventh-grader Mya Guzman, who took third place in the grades 6-8 category. This 12-year-old read 1,330 minutes. When she’s not reading and taking care of school work she takes care of her pet hedgehog, Ophelia.
Before this challenge did you enjoy reading?
Yes, I like to read long chapter books.
What sort of books do you like to read?
I like to read mysteries and historical books and sometimes scary books.
Do you have a favorite?
There's one on myON called "The Doll that Waved Goodbye."
Do you like scary movies/TV, too?
Yes, I like to watch the "Stranger Things" series.
How did you feel about winning third place?
I was excited, and it makes me feel important.
What are some of your favorite subjects in school?
I like science, math and sometimes social studies.
Why do you like those subjects?
Because in science we do a lot of experiments and that's really fun, and with math I just like it and I'm good at it. With social studies, I like to learn about history.
What's the most interesting piece of history you've learned?
The Underground Railroad, and I'm reading a book on it right now, it's called "Ann Fights for Freedom."
What about reading that you enjoy?
When I read I picture what's happening in my mind and it makes it more interesting.
A lot of books are being turned into movies; do you have a favorite adaption?
I liked "Beauty and Beast." I haven't seen "The Lion King" yet, but it looks really good.
What do you want to be when you grow up?
I think I want to be a veterinarian, a nurse or cosmetologist.
I want to be a nurse because you get paid well and I think it would be cool because you learn so much. And a vet, I really like animals and it would be fun to work with animals all day. A cosmetologist because I like doing hair and painting my nails.
Who do you look up to/admire?
My mom and dad. My dad because he has a good job and he's going to school right now to become an auto mechanic. My mom because she helps people every day, she's a counselor.
What has taking care of animals taught you?
I think I'm more responsible now. My mom doesn't have to tell me to feed the pets anymore – I just do it, I have a routine.
