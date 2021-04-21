Keep Rowlett Beautiful will host the annual trash-off event from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday.
Litter is a major problem in Rowlett and across the world, said city leaders. In addition to spoiling our views and decreasing our property values, litter is harmful to the environment.
Litter on the ground almost always finds its way into a waterway, especially in an area surrounded by water like Rowlett. Wildlife and marine animals become sick from eating litter or become entangled in litter limiting their ability to meet basic needs. Litter decreases property values, neighborhood satisfaction and encourages more littering. People are more likely to litter in an area where litter is already present, the city said. And cleaning up the mess is costly.
This year, Keep Rowlett Beautiful has set up multiple “small pod” sites where groups of 10 (or more depending on the size of the site) people can sign up. Choose your site, sign up your group and we will be there with supplies.
Go to krbgac.eventbrite.com to sign up.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.