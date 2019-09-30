Tri-City Cleanup – making a splash cleaning up trash

Local volunteers are banding together to tackle litter in Lake Ray Hubbard, as part of the Keep Texas Waterways Clean program. The cities of Dallas, Garland and Rowlett, along with volunteers from each of the City’s Keep Texas Beautiful affiliates will conduct their 3rd annual Tri-City Cleanup on Saturday, Oct. 5, at the Hella Shrine Pavilion, 2121 Rowlett Rd., in Garland. Volunteers spend the morning cleaning the lakeshore, then return for lunch, complete with a DJ, snow-cones, games and prizes provided by sponsors; FCC, Atmos Energy, Garland Stormwater, 19 Ministries, Shenanaganz and Home Depot along with many local businesses.
Keep Texas Waterways Clean, the program supporting statewide community-based waterway cleanups, is brought to communities by H-E-B, Central Market and Keep Texas Beautiful (KTB). This program raises public awareness about the need for healthy waterways and provides great opportunities for community engagement.
“The Tri-City Cleanup participants are committed to keeping Lake Ray Hubbard clean so we can protect and restore it for us – and future generations. Participating in our cleanup is one way that community members can do their part for the waters we all love and have a fun time outdoors with friends and family,” said Martha Brown, Executive Director of Keep Rowlett Beautiful.
“Waterways connect us to each other, to nature, and to future generations. It is wonderful to see so many people in Dallas, Garland, Rowlett and across Texas taking responsibility for improving their community environment,” said Suzanne Kho, KTB Executive Director. “We applaud the work of Keep Dallas, Garland and Rowlett Beautiful for their efforts on behalf of Texas waterways and the community.”
For more information and to volunteer for visit tricitycleanup.org
For more information on waterway cleanups happening throughout the state, visit ktb.org.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.