Twenty-three years in Garland ISD: Keeley principal talks life as an educator

October is National Principals Month, and we’re getting to know Keeley Elementary’s principal Sheri Taylor, who can boast her campus is the only "A" campus in Rowlett. Taylor not only spent her career in Garland ISD but grew up in the district, having attended Weaver Elementary and Garland High School. She taught first grade for seven years at Weaver, has worked as a campus support specialist, a reading specialist and now leads Keeley.
How long have you been with Keeley?
This is my fifth year. Before Keeley I was a campus support specialist, so I worked with multiple campuses – pre-k through 12th grade – and that was four years.
What is a campus support specialist?
It's not a position the district has anymore, but there are positions like it. Basically, I'd go in and support teachers if they were new teachers, struggling teachers, or new to the subject; any type of support we can offer is what we did.
What was it like to grow up in GISD and return as a teacher?
The first year was so strange because I couldn't call my teachers their first name, but it was home. I loved the students and staff.
What drew you to education?
It was during my senior year at Garland (High School). I did what was called the childcare program at the time, now FTI (Future Teacher Internship), because I had never thought about teaching before that. When I did that I went back to Weaver and worked with a teacher there and Parkcrest as well, and fell in love with it.
Why did you decide to switch to administration?
I love the instructional piece of it, working with people on instruction. The one thing I missed when I went from classroom teacher to campus support was the kids, but I think this is the best of both worlds because I get to work with kids and adults at the same time, and I think that's what drew me.
What do you enjoy about working with kids?
Just them. They're the funniest things on Earth and they love you unconditionally. That's why we show up every day – because they're here.
What do you enjoy about the administration side?
The instructional piece. I love classroom instruction and working with teachers on that. I also enjoy seeing teachers grow and seeing them explore new things, expand and take chances.
Summarize your duty as principal.
My main purpose is to ensure our kids are safe and to make sure that they learn. Whatever that level is, whatever that capacity is, as long as they're learning and growing on a daily basis.
How do you think education has changed since you were a student?
I think it's a lot more engaging. Our communication is more open and transparent, but I think the relationship piece has always been the same. The teacher is always that person that you know cares about you and you walk in and you feel safe, that's always our goal. The way we engage kids and teach kids is different.
What do you hope students get at Keeley?
I really want them to know that when they walk into the building that they're safe and that they're cared about, because if they don't feel that there's nothing that's going to stick. The learning will come, but they need to know that this is a place where they're going to be loved.
Growing up, what teachers made an impact on you?
I had a lot, but some of the ones that stood out were my kindergarten teacher, Mrs. Garner. Her drive and personality never changed, from the time I had her in kindergarten to her last year of teaching, she did 100 percent every day. Mrs. Fetzer, my childcare teacher at Garland High School, because it was in her class that I developed my love for teaching. But I had so many amazing teachers.
What's one of your proudest moments?
One of my first-graders is now a teacher at Daugherty. She came to me at Weaver and spoke very little English, and we didn't have a bilingual program (at the time), but her parents wanted her to be in the neighborhood school. I watched her grow. I knew how smart she because she was so curious. Seeing a child come into the school system and into your classroom and to see her now, as a bilingual teacher.
