This week is Utility Scam Awareness Week and Atmos Energy is raising awareness about scams targeting utility customers.
Signs of potential scam activity include threat to disconnect, request for immediate payment and request for prepaid card.
Threat to disconnect: Scammers may aggressively tell a customer his or her utility bill is past due and service will be disconnected if a payment is not made. Typically, the scammer will tell the customer that a disconnection will come within an hour.
Request for immediate payment: Scammers may instruct a customer to purchase a prepaid card. The scammer will ask the customer to return a call for immediate bill payment to his or her utility company.
Request for prepaid card: When the customer returns the scammer’s call, the scammer asks the customer for the number on the prepaid card. This allows the scammer to gain instant access to the card’s funds.
Customers should never purchase a prepaid card to avoid service disconnection or shutoff. Utility companies do not specify how customers should make a bill payment, and they always offer a variety of ways to pay a bill, including online, phone, automatic bank draft, mail, or in-person payments.
If someone threatens immediate disconnection or shutoff of service, customers should hang up the phone, delete the email, or shut the door. Customers with delinquent accounts receive an advance disconnection notification, typically by mail and included with their regular monthly bill. Companies never send a single notification within one hour of service disconnection.
If customers suspect a scammer, they should double check by calling their utility company at the number on their monthly bill or the company’s website, not the phone number the scammer provides. If customers ever feel that they are in physical danger, they should call 9-1-1.
For more tips, visit atmosenergy.com/customer-service/beware-utility-scams.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.