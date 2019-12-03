Each month the city of Rowlett announces the Spirit of Rowlett award winner. This award is to publicly recognize ordinary residents, nominated by their neighbors, who are doing extraordinary things in the community.
Wilburn was nominated by Councilman Blake Margolis.
“Brian Wilburn has demonstrated a love and passion for helping veterans in need. He has also shown a bright light on the issue of veteran and first responder suicides to raise awareness and provide assistance so that together we might help reduce their number,” Margolis stated.
Wilburn also coordinates the “Walk the Bridge” event held on the 22nd of each month.
“This walk across the SH66 bridge between Rowlett and Rockwall is another way Brian brings attention to the average 22 veteran/first responder suicides occurring each day (now down to an average 17 per day),” Margolis added.
In an interview with Mayor Tammy Dana-Bashian, Wilburn said Third Watch’s push to focus on local veterans started when he was introduced to Chris Kizziar, founder/president of Life Message, to put a ride together following Memorial Day. They were able to raise just over $1,500.
“In the process of delivering that to Life Message, (I) found out that they were taking care of 24 needy veterans and we found three more within the Rowlett city limits. Some of us talked about it and said we gotta do something to help these people,” Wilburn said.
From there the two discussed the idea of a veteran’s center.
“My first idea about that was like a place where they can go and hang out and have coffee, that kind of stuff. He had far more ambitious plans,” he said.
Margolis noted that Wilburn also manages Rowlett’s Veteran Recognition Program, in which a local veteran is formally recognized for their service by the mayor at a council meeting.
Wilburn said it wasn’t long after Dana-Bashian was elected mayor that he and Dana-Bashian started talking about doing something to recognize local veterans on a bi-monthly basis.
“It’s been a real blessing in my life because I get to meet these guys and ladies and talk to them, hear their stories, and some of them are very moving, very heartwarming,” he said.
He said the exposure helped get things going and Kizziar put into motion what eventually became the Veterans Resource & Outreach Center (VROC).
“Instrumental in bringing this facility to Rowlett, Brian now both volunteers and works at our Veteran Resource & Outreach Center,” Margolis added.
The full interview can be found on Youtube at RowlettTexasVideo.
