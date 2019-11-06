Texas Coalition for State Parks announced on election night that Texans voted “overwhelmingly in support of Proposition 5.”
Texas Proposition 5 is an amendment to constitutionally dedicate revenue from the sales tax of sporting goods to parks, wildlife, and historical agencies, so those dollars can only be used by the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department and the Texas Historical Commission on public parks and historic sites.
According to a press release, this amendment will ensure there will be funding to protect Texas water quality, natural areas, beaches, and wildlife for future generations. It will also create a consistent stream of revenue for the maintenance and long-term planning of state parks and historic sites. Additionally, Proposition 5 will provide the funding to achieve these goals without raising taxes or requiring additional fees.
“Tonight, the people of Texas sent a clear message that our state parks and historic sites matter, and they are a vital part of our heritage,” said State Rep. John Cyrier, Chairman of the Culture, Recreation & Tourism Committee in the Texas House. “I was proud to carry the Legislation that put this issue in front of Texas voters. Prop. 5 will ensure that current and future Texans will have the opportunity to enjoy the rich history and culture that our state parks and historic sites afford.”
“Texans have demonstrated their love of our state parks and historic sites with a resounding vote of 'yes'in favor of Proposition 5. The passage of this proposition is important for maintaining, protecting and preserving the land in Texas that’s available for public enjoyment. This proposition was designed to create a positive impact on our environment, our culture and our way of life. The dedicated revenue for our parks and historic sites will ensure these Texas treasures are around for future generations to cherish and enjoy,” said Joseph Fitzsimons, founder of the Texas Coalition for State Parks.
