Fly Tying Class – Feb 4 & 18 @ 1 p.m.
We are proud to partner with Project Healing Waters to host a Fly Tying Class on the 1st & 3rd Tuesday’s each month. This class is for all disables veterans that are interested in learning about fly fishing. This is a free Class and all equipment and materials are provided. Come on out to the class and enjoy learning something new while enjoying the camaraderie of your fellow brothers and sisters.
Medicare Bootcamp – Feb 6 & 20 @ 10 a.m.
Did you know that as a veteran you can have both VA & Medicare Benefits? This educational class will help you learn about your Medicare options. We will share the tools and resources to help you understand the coverage that might be right for you or someone you love. Ideal for veterans and spouses 60+.
Blood Drive – Feb 17 @ 2 – 5 p.m.
Blood supplies are in demand and you can help save a life. The Carter Blood Care bus will be at the VROC from 2-5pm – we encourage you to please come out and make a donation. Signup to reserve your timeslot.
Suicide Prevention Workshop “Moral Injury” Feb 24 @ 6 p.m.
Being engaged is the first step to #StopOne
The phone rings, on the other end of the line a distraught caller, heavy-hearted and in crisis. Would you know what to say? Would you know the next steps to take for suicide prevention?
Moral Injury Training is for all individuals who want to learn more about the impact of war and repeated exposure to trauma for service men and women as well as first responders. Suicide rarely happens without someone related to the individual knowing "something wasn't right." Cost is $5 which includes dinner.
Realtors bootcamp – Feb. 26 @ 11:30-1 p.m.
Learn how to close more deals working with VA buyers.
Veterans Resource and Outreach Center, 4210 Industrial Street in Rowlett
11:30-1 p.m.
RSVP: vrocreception@gmail.com
Healing Our Hero’s – Feb 29 @ 9 -1:30 p.m.
A Badge of Honor: Healing Our Heroes Workshop - learn strategies that will help you prevent the stress and burnout that’s been plaguing you. We’ve been there and because of that we can deliver tried and true tactics which you will be able to put into practice immediately. There’s nothing to figure out, all the work has been done for you. Open to all military, first responders, veterans and their families.
