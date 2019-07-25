Who wants a cat named Feral?: Local nurse heals through words

Rowlett local Nancy King Barnes has had several published works in Chicken Soup for the Soul. The series served as a venue to express her life’s experiences that God has provided. Writing is a hobby and she is thankful to Chicken Soup for the Soul for allowing her to share her heart. Her fourth and latest published work can be found in Chicken Soup for the Soul: Life Lessons from the Cat. Chicken Soup for the Soul is donating royalties from the book to the American Humane, along with the royalties from its other new book, Chicken Soup for the Soul: Life Lessons from the Dog.
She has led an exciting life as a nurse in various areas including trauma, and even did a short time as a flight attendant.
What do you do career-wise?
I work as a full-time nurse; I’ve been a nurse for over 30 years.
What inspired you to write?
Writing gives a voice to my pain and the things I’ve gone through; it’s therapeutic and writing as well as God has helped me through the loss of my son Micah.
What other stories have you published?
Living with Alzheimer’s & Other Dementias –Love is the Answer, A Tribute to Moms and Nurse’s Soul: A Second Dose, all Chicken Soup for the Soul books.
What was your first published story?
“Nurse Nancy” in Chicken Soup for the Nurse’s Soul: Second Dose.
How’d you feel about getting a story published for the first time?
I was excited, and it encouraged me to keep writing and share my stories.
Where do you get your inspirations?
The stories I published are personal experiences – my mom going through Alzheimer’s and my life has a nurse.
What drew you to the field of nursing?
When I was living in an orphanage in Ohio there was a nurse; I loved her. She wore a white hat, starched white uniform, tight white hose, white shoes and blue cape. She told me stories, tickled me, made me giggle and laugh, and filled my bath full of huge colored bubbles. My nurse was my hero and I wanted to be just like her. When I got adopted my parents at age 6, they knew about the nurse and gifted me with a toy nurse kit.
The cat behind the story.
I heard a little girl ask her mother if they could adopt the cat that was named Feral. The mother explained that “feral” was not the cat’s name, but was a warning on the sign on the cage. She said, “It means the cat is wild and mean. I don’t think this is a good cat for you…Let’s keep looking.”
The little girl moved on in search of the perfect kitty, but my curiosity was piqued. Peering in at what I expected would be a wild, savage cat, my eyes met the lifeless blue ones of a small, frail white cat. She lay cowering in the back of the cage. I noticed a string hanging loosely around her neck. The shelter volunteer informed me it was used to catch her, and she would not let anyone get close enough to remove it.
Apparently, five months in the tiny cage had taken the wildness from her. While all the cats around her meowed and pawed through their cages to woo me, the unwanted feral cat lay still. This was not my perfect kitty, so just like the little girl and her mother, I moved on. I left the shelter disappointed about not finding my perfect cat, which for me was a Siamese.
Several weeks passed, and I found myself returning to the animal shelter. This time, I was not looking for a Siamese; instead, I wondered if “Feral” was still there.
The string that hung loosely around her neck had pulled on my heart strings, and I decided that if she was still there, she would leave with me. I was not a stranger to the damage that labels can do – I was ready to take a risk.
Feral was indeed waiting there. As I reached into her cage and lifted her out, she offered little resistance. Gently, I removed the string – marking the end of her captivity.
It was no surprise that she found sanctuary under my bed once we got home. For several weeks, she received her food, water and littler box there. I knew the feral label and five months in the cage had immobilized her, making it impossible for her to be all she was meant to be. It would take time for her to trust me.
I named her Pooka after Jimmy Stewart’s imaginary friend in the movie ‘Harvey.’ She was not a six-foot rabbit, but she was my imaginary friend. While she lived under my bed, only I knew of her existence. I would sit on the floor softly calling her name and assuring her of her safety. I gave her time.
Several weeks passed. Little by little, the distance between Pooka and me shortened until she emerged one day, never to go into hiding again. Today, she awakens from a nap on top of my bed – not under it. Pooka purrs softly as her paw touches my face to awaken me from the nap she encouraged me to take. Together, we bask in the sunlight, and I am thankful a label did not deter me from finding my “perfect cat.” (“Who wants a cat named Feral?” From Chicken Soup for the Soul: Life Lessons from the Cat)
I used the money I got from Pooka’ story to adopt a dog from the Rockwall Shelter, Cosmo.
Did being adopted, make you want to adopt as well?
Yes. Of all my years as a nurse, the greatest blessing this career gave me happened when my husband and I spent three weeks in Romania waiting to adopt our twin sons. Because they were six weeks premature, we had to wait for them to gain weight before we could take them home. The doctor was reluctant to release these tiny babies to new, inexperience parents. When they found out I was a nurse they immediately released our sons into my care.
Why did you decide to try your hand as a flight attendant?
I was a flight attendant for about a year for a local airline. I needed a break from nursing and to do something less stressful and I got to travel.
