At about 11:17 a.m. today, Rowlett Police received a 911 call requesting a welfare check of a 30 year old woman in the 2400 block of Elmhurst Street in Rowlett. Rowlett Police officers arrived and met with the woman and her family. During the investigation the woman left quickly with her 4-year-old son not restrained in a child safety seat or seatbelt.
The female drove over the curb and through several yards to flee police officers. Rowlett Police officers were concerned for the welfare of the woman and her child. Rowlett Police officers attempted to stop her on a traffic stop and she refused to stop.
The driver drove into the city of Garland and Rowlett Police requested assistance with deploying tire spikes. Garland Police officers assisted and one tire was deflated. The driver was able to drive at a low speed (15 MPH) to a daycare parking lot located at 695 W. Rusk (Hwy 66) in Rockwall.
A Rowlett Police Crisis Negotiator was on scene and attempted to have the female driver unlock the vehicle and surrender. The female lost consciousness and officers made forced entry through a window and recovered the child unharmed. The female driver was taken to a local hospital for precautionary treatment.
The endangering child (State Jail Felony) and evading arrest or detention in a vehicle (3rd degree felony) investigation is ongoing and the Rowlett Police Department has not filed any charges as of the time of this press release.
