During the Aug. 18 Rowlett City Council meeting Rowlett’s first female mayor, Tammy Dana-Bashian, presented a proclamation recognizing the week of Aug. 23-29, 2020 as “Women’s Suffrage and Equality Week” in the city of Rowlett.
“This is acknowledging a very historic moment in our history; it’s the centennial anniversary of the women’s suffrage movement,” said Diana Moore, vice chair for the Rowlett Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Commission. “It’s also important to recognize how important it is to ensure that everyone has the opportunity to have their voices heard in the governments of our society.”
According to the National Archives, the women’s suffrage moment was a decades-long fight that began in 1848 at the Women’s Rights Convention in Seneca Falls, New York. This convention produced a list of demands called the Declaration of Sentiments.
It took suffragists nearly 100 years to win the right to vote. That came on Aug. 18, 1920 when the 19th Amendment to the Constitution was ratified, legally guaranteeing American women the right to vote.
“This is a very exciting time also in our country in lieu of our democratic process and everything in terms of an African American woman being selected for the democrat national nominee for vice president,” added Alena Shelbia, Rowlett Diversity, Equity and Inclusion commissioner.
