The Rowlett City Council approved a zoning change from mixed use to light industrial development in the city’s North Shore District located off the George W. Bush Turnpike and Liberty Grove.
Several residents attended the meeting in person to voice their opinion on the development, the majority in opposition of the rezoning that would allow Jackson Shaw Co. to develop an industrial park in the area.
Those in favor said the development would bring several jobs back to Rowlett, preventing residents from making a 30 minute commute to their jobs. Additionally, the property is expected to add a $9.8 million projected tax income with over $20 million tax revenue given to the city annually and over $34 million given to Garland ISD annually.
Those who spoke against the rezoning raised concern regarding traffic impacts from truck queuing, noise, pollution, safety, overall poor aesthetic quality and the fact that light industrial was not one of the originally proposed uses for the plot of land. Some residents also highlighted that despite the polished renderings provided by Jackson Shaw, its buildings become dilapidated and filled with garbage within two to three years of its construction.
Michael Flowers, vice president of development for Jackson Shaw, said the building will not become dilapidated, and oftentimes Jackson Shaw’s buildings are better than what the renderings offered. Additionally, the development would prevent truck queuing and will add two traffic light installations to ensure driver safety and prevent major traffic jams.
Carroll Colby, who was hired to test the noise impact on nearby residential areas said the noise from the industrial development will be imperceptible.
The development will take up 164.5 acres of the rezoned 171 acres. The rest will be reserved for mixed use development.
Because the development did not fit the city’s original land use, Councilmember Blake Margolis voted against rezoning the plot of land.
Council members Pamela Bell and Matt Grubisich said while this decision was a long process, approving the item will be good Rowlett’s future development. Grubisich said approving the rezoning of the North Shore district was not an approval of the final design. The city plans to work with Jackson Shaw Co. to develop an industrial park that will fit the city’s needs.
