Rowlett Artist Wins International Contest

Rowlett artist and art teacher Jonathan Millet was awarded second place in the “Engage Art Contest” for his mixed artwork, “The Contenders.”
Millet was raised in Dallas before moving to California and later New York for his master’s degree in printmaking at Pride Institute. For the last 28 years, Millet has worked at Trinity Christian Academy as an art teacher as he continued to do art. His work has been featured at the Mary Tomás Gallery in the Design District in Dallas.
“I’ve always enjoyed the work and creating art and exploring how to make different things,” Millet said.
“The Contenders” is described as having mixed media and has referenced other metaphors, styles, artists in his work such as Jeff Koons. Millet also used a photo of his late father-in-law and a memory in a canoe for reference. During his process, he wanted to showcase the idea of memory through family events and members.
“For me, the basis is those also become allegories for human nature and allegories for more of what we go through and how we sometimes have conflict in families and create this drama that was there,” Millet said. “And how that kind of escalates in life sometimes and how different people react so there’s these different characters that populate it in there.”
This is the second year for the Engage Art Contest, and the judges widened their search for talent this year as the first year was more localized in North Carolina. Millet discovered the contest during a conference and originally promoted it toward his students but later submitted his own piece of art.
“One of the things I had to come to terms with in contemporary painting was abstract expressionism and the whole genre that you remove all narrative from the painting and just leave a great expression there,” Millet said. “I hope my painting does that and inserts the viewer into the painting and looks at this odd scenario that’s going on there and wrestle with the content of the conflict that is taking place there in the canoe and the different characters back there. That’s when the work is most successful when people want to stay with the work and not just decorative, but it also is being wrestled with what is being said.”
During the selection process, judges critiqued and decided on which artwork would be considered for the rewards through a Zoom meeting. They discussed why they chose the piece, feedback, how it stood out from the others, and the value in the art. Once Millet heard the news, his family, friends, and students were excited for him.
“For them to see their teacher getting an award was exciting for them as well and they get to see that art doesn’t end when you’re a student, and you can go out and be professional. It’s very important as an art teacher to stay fresh and current,” Millet said. “Not only am I staying fresh and current and keeping my skills and techniques honed, but being actively involved in art events and that needs to be modeled for the students. They need to see that success as well.”
This was the first time Millet incorporated old photographs into his work based around childhood nostalgia and would like to continue this as a series. Millet stated that the pandemic has also offered a moment to reprioritize his work and life.
“I want to stay with this work and wrestle with that a little bit. I enjoy it, and that’s another big part is that it is just fun,” Millet said. “It’s the fun of looking at a narrative piece and wrestling with the content of that. I’m excited about that and continuing that hopefully in the next year or so and have another gallery show.”
