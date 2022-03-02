RHS
File photo

Annually, the Rowlett Arts & Humanities Commission awards financial grants to Rowlett area school groups who apply by stating their need and how the funding would be used to further the arts in Rowlett schools.

The 2022 grant applications have been reviewed and the commission has announced two school groups receiving financial support – the Rowlett High School Art Department and the Steadham Elementary School Art Department.

The Rowlett High School Art Department will use their financial grant for specific printing supplies which will be joined with technology and the artist skills.

The Steadham Elementary School Art Department will be using their grant money along with Parent Teachers Association (PTA) support -- towards the creation of an art terrarium.

For more on the Rowlett Arts & Humanities Commission, go to: https://www.ci.rowlett.tx.us/400/Arts-and-Humanities-Commission

