Rowlett City Council decides on 2021 Bond Election

The Rowlett City Council on Jan. 11 discussed possible projects for the city through its 2021 CIP Bond Election.
The 2021 Bond projects would cover payment and drainage, parks, trails and open space, and public safety improvements if chosen. The council discussed staff recommendations, grant matches and proposed propositions. Some of the projects included on the recommended list were Miller Road, the Merritt Interconnector, Wet Zone water park, and a police station near Sapphire Bay.
“I think I would personally rather put money into Miller than Merritt Interconnector given that we already put money into Merritt Interconnector," Councilman Blake Margolis said. "In my opinion that money should be enough to say that we are invested in this project as we don’t have anything invested in Miller Road which in my opinion, is more critical given its accessibility and the potential safety issues of the bridge.”
Another project that was discussed was the Sapphire Bay resort project, which is set to open in 2023. The construction for a new police and fire station near the resort was included in the recommended funds. For the new fire station, a medic unit, ladder truck and pumper would be included. For the police station, there would be four to eight officers added.
“The importance of having it down there as construction continues is because we are vulnerable during construction,” Fire Department Chief Neil Howard said. “It is very important to protect that asset we are spending a lot of money on, and that’s the reason we need it. It will take eight to 10 months to design and at least a 12-month build on.”
The council reviewed the recommendations, and the total estimate was about $40 million in investments for construction and phases for the listed projects. The few top priorities listed were the public official buildings for Sapphire Bay, Lakeland Heights and Herfurth Park. The council also added neighborhood project improvements such as Country Aire Estates.
“I think we have come up with a very good list. I understand why we're committing to a bond election without an increase in tax rate and want to say that we knew from the beginning there would come a time when that wouldn't be the priority,” City Manager Brian Funderburk said. “If COVID-19 hadn't happened, maybe if you pushed that envelope more, but under the circumstances, we’ve come up with a good list and one that we can sell. There’s something in here for everybody.”
Bond projects that were not voted into this year will be reviewed in the future. The projects that were voted for will be done in throughout phases.
