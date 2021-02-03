Rowlett City Council discusses COVID-19 updates

The Rowlett City Council discussed the COVID-19 vaccine distribution plan during its meeting Tuesday.
Dallas County has remained at the “red” risk level with weekly confirmed cases and probable cases in record numbers as of Jan. 9.
The council addressed which Rowlett residents are available for the vaccination and the city’s updates to its frequently asked questions page. The city has also provided vaccination areas in Dallas County as well as information in regards to Rowlett’s plan.
“Our communications team has been working hard to be able to keep that as up to date by the minute as they can,” Deputy City Manager Angela Smith said. “It is absolutely the best way to get any information.”
Rowlett has continued to partner with Garland Health Authority for its low-cost vaccinations, resources, education and reliable communication. The partnership is in its third week and has received about 1,000 shots per week and has been able to dispense them through set appointments.
“With infrastructure, technical support and staffing in place, the GHA is an approved COVID-19 vaccine distributor and has the support from the state to host a mega vaccine site,” Smith said. “That partnership offers us another avenue and offers our Rowlett residents another avenue to receive the vaccine regardless of their county of residence.”
In the month of January, Dallas County was allocated 229,125 doses and administered 173,365 doses. Rockwall County was allocated 4,400 doses and administered 6,583. The GHA had 66, 915 residents registered to receive the vaccination and 3,100 doses have been completed.
“Garland Health Authority is our health authority in Rowlett and has done a great job and has been a great partner during this pandemic,” Rowlett Mayor Tammy Dana-Bashian said. “We also have lots of folks that have helped set up the Garland health sites and helped operate it every week.”
The state of Texas has maintained a site that has listed all approved vaccination distribution locations. It was also announced that some CVS Pharmacy locations will be able to provide residents with the vaccination. The Rowlett City Council decided to conduct a first hybrid meeting on March 2. Council members will be able to choose whether to hold their meeting virtually or in person.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.