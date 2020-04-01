Election

The Rowlett City Council voted to postpone the city general election, originally scheduled for May 2, to Nov. 3 during the March 23 special City Council meeting. This was the result of Gov. Greg Abbott's proclamation March 18 suspending provisions of the Texas Election Code to allow cities to postpone their 2020 elections.

The ballot will remain the same with Place 1 candidates Blake Margolis and Cindy Baker.

Place 3 incumbent Matt Grubisich and Place 5 incumbent Pamela Bell do not have opponents and will serve a second term on the council.

“Dallas County has indicated to us they will not support us in an election, so if we were to hold this election we would have to bear the cost and provide the resources for the election, and that is just really not feasible nor prudent at this time based on the health and safety of our residents,” said Mayor Tammy Dana-Bashian.

