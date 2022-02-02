Due to inclement weather, Rowlett offices and facilities including City Hall, the Rowlett Public Library, the Rowlett Community Centre, Rowlett Animal Shelter, Municipal Court, and Community Development are closed Thursday.
Weather and road conditions will be reassessed Thursday afternoon and a determination for Friday will be made at that time.
FCC has canceled trash and recycle collection for Thursday. Collection will run one day behind. FCC will assess Friday service on Thursday afternoon. If FCC determines conditions remain unsafe for Friday collection, Thursday’s route will be picked up Saturday and, collection service will be a day behind all next week.
Residents who have questions, need information or want to report a non-emergency issue can email ActionCenter@Rowlett.com, call 972-412-6200 or message the ‘City of Rowlett’ Facebook page.
Residents should also call 9-11 in the event of a life-threatening emergency.
