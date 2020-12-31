The Rowlett City Council recently approved a site plan for an area to be developed into Pecan Grove Park.
The Parks and Recreation department proposed the site plan following a site visit in August, which dictated areas that needed to be developed. Following a public meeting, over 90 residents responded throughout the 10 days the forum was public. The feedback and comments were presented to the parks advisory board.
“This is going to be something unique because it's just another opportunity for us to accomplish one of our department's strategic initiatives which is providing lake access,” said Aaron Cleaver said, interim director of parks and recreation. “We also must mention if you don't know the park land sits on the recognized Texas parks and wildlife paddling trail, which will provide another opportunity for those to paddle from paddle point park to pecan grove park.”
This project came from the 2018 bond election and provided with an initial $400,000 to complete phase one. The Parks and Recreation department applied for a local grant through Texas Parks and Wildlife for another $400,000 to accommodate amenities and development. With the grant, the department would apply to phase one.
“It’s such an asset to the city, and I commend the team for what they did and taking feedback because this park spells out what is in the city’s strategic plan,” Councilman Matt Grubisich said. “Everyone says we need to connect more with the water because we have all this lakefront and that does that and does it every way. You have that beach area and boardwalk, you will draw people from Rockwall, Garland, Sachse just to utilize that space. I think it’s really thought out and really well done.”
The leading features for the new park would include a kayak launch, trails, a boardwalk pier and user friendly parking. Along with the highlighted features listed, the park would also include a beachfront, picnic tables and a playground.
“I'm excited that you are applying for the Texas Parks and Wildlife grant. I think that we have a good shot at getting it. I'm really excited to have this area program, it’s been sitting there and not well utilized for many, many years,” Councilwoman Martha Brown said. “We don't have a lot of lakefronts we can program, and we have lots of opportunities to engage with the water here.”
The council approved the master plan development of the park, and if the grant is approved, phase one developments would begin in summer. Additional funds would be adapted from the 2021 bond projects. During that period, the department will begin on construction design plans and what would be included for phase one and phase two.
“I love the natural parks down the road and the way to go. We don’t have that element in the city of Rowlett,” Mayor Tammy Dana-Bashian said. “This is really important to the city of Rowlett, and I’m so excited that we’re going to activate that site.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.