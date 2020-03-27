A public hearing was held during last week’s regular Rowlett City Council meeting to consider a proposal to adopt a resolution of "no objection" for Bonner Carrington’s application for a 4 percent housing tax credit with the Texas Department of Housing and Community Affairs for its proposed development of a 13.67-acre tract of land located at the northeast corner of Old Rowlett Road and Big A Road.
If approved, the resolution would facilitate the construction of the Cypress Creek Apartments, an affordable rental housing project. Should a resolution for no objection be granted, development of the property would still require a rezoning through the public hearing process.
Land use administrator Tara Bradley went over the details of this development with the council.
Bradley explained that there are two types of housing tax credit programs administered by the Texas Department of Housing and Community Affairs (TDHCA): a 4 percent (non-competitive) and 9 percent (competitive).
The TDHCA requires resolutions of no objections as a minimum threshold documentation for consideration of 4 percent applications.
The applicant is requesting a resolution of no objection from the City Council. The development will be financed with non-competitive 4 percent housing tax credits and tax-exempt bonds, along with a HUD 221(d)(4) loan, Bradley said.
According to the presentation, the total costs of the development is approximately $46 million, which will be covered by an estimated $15.5 million in tax credit equity and $28 million in debt, with the remaining covered by deferred developer fee.
The site is currently zone limited office district and the future land use designation is commercial/retail/office.
Bradley stated the applicant is proposing 100 percent of the units be restricted at 60 percent of the area median income for Dallas County ($83,100). Rents are determined by the income limits and current market. Limits per number of household members are one person – $34,920; two persons – $39,900; three persons – $44,880; four persons-$49,860; five persons – $53,880.
The developer is proposing 248 units and about seven three-story buildings, and 509 parking spaces.
Bradley stated that the applicant has indicated its desire to enter a payment in lieu of taxes (PILOT) agreement and would be based on land value assessed by the Dallas Central Appraisal District.
The proposed PILOT agreement will be presented to the City Council in conjunction with other development approvals if the resolution of no objection is approved.
The decision to approve or disapprove the resolution of no objection does not have a land use impact. However, the proposed use would require zoning which would be inconsistent with the Comprehensive Plan and Future Land Use Plan. It was therefore staff’s recommendation to not approve the requested resolution of no objection, Bradley said.
Rick Sheffield, executive director of the Rowlett Housing Finance Corporation, said they are financing the majority of this project. He went on to quote from the 2019 Comprehensive Plan update with regards to housing affordability and diversity.
“As it relates to future residential development, many expressed interest in creating more affordable, diverse housing. Participants believe this would provide full-circle housing as well as commercial development attraction. Overall, it was thought that creating affordable and diverse housing options would play a major part in spurring future growth the community,” he read.
Sheffield said the Future Land Use map and plans update only shows about 35 acres out of the hundreds that are available that is zoned appropriately for an affordable, multifamily development, and that land is on the outer edges of the city, nowhere near business.
“There is a disconnect here somewhere. This city has many hardworking taxpayers living paycheck to paycheck to make ends meet and they’re not being served,” he said. “HUD estimates that there are 12 million renter and homeowner households in this country that spend more than 50 percent of their annual income on housing. Families who pay more than 30 percent of their income for housing are considered cost-burdened, and have difficulty paying for necessities like food, clothing, transportation and medical care.”
He noted that to date, Rowlett has 3,586 apartment homes built or under construction, with another 2,872 approved. Of these over 6,000 homes, there are 272 under construction targeted toward affordable senior housing. Seventy-six homes under construction for struggling households.
“We are in dire need for more housing for individuals and families that earn between $35,000 and $50,000 a year,” Sheffield said.
After a lengthy discussion amongst the council and the applicant, the council approved a letter of no objection, 6-1.
