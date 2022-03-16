Rowlett Councilmember Blake Margolis received public reprimand from the City Council for alleged ethics violations.
At a Tuesday meeting, council members voted in a 4-1-0 vote with Margolis abstaining and Whitney P. Laning absent to approve the public reprimand. Mayor Pro Tem Matt Grubisich alleged that Margolis had disclosed information gained by his position as an elected official that could adversely affect city affairs or be used for one’s private benefit; knowingly disclosed confidential information obtained in an executive session not made public and made derogatory comments against individuals, businesses or entities in official capacity.
On Feb. 23, the council was made aware of a draft resolution appearing to have been made for the purpose of rejecting the reappointment of Pamela H. Liston, the Rowlett Municipal Court presiding judge, Grubisich said. The draft had been shared and commented on by the public, yet the document had never been shared with or presented to council, according to Grubisich. City Attorney David Berman told Grubisich that he drafted the document at Margolis’ request, and he had not shared it with anyone else. According to Grubisich, Margolis falsely told him that the document had also been shared with City Manager Brian Funderburk, then Mayor Tammy Dana Bashian and Councilmember Pamela Bell.
According to Grubisich, Margolis then said he only informed Funderburk, Dana-Bashian and Bell of the document, not shared it. There was no evidence that the document was shared by any city staff or councilmembers. Upon further investigation, it was revealed that someone in the police department allegedly gained access to the document through Margolis and was informed by Margolis that the document would be presented to and approved by council at its next meeting. The document was also shared with former Police Chief Mike Brodnax. There was also discussion on Facebook regarding Liston’s performance improvement plan, which was not made public by City Council. Grubisich said the leaked information was traced back to Margolis.
“This is not easy,” Grubisich said. “I did not go out of my way to do this. I do not have a personal vendetta. This is the hardest thing I’ve had to do sitting in this seat. But if we cannot police ourselves in council, how can we be trusted to run the affairs of this city? If we do not hold ourselves accountable, the actions we do, then the public comments about the scandals governments bring are correct.”
Margolis read a statement in response to the accusation alleging that the city’s Court Governance Committee had lack of accountability and transparency and the two members of the committee – Gribisich and Councilmember Martha Brown have silenced or ignored more than one complaint against Liston.
“Some members of the City Council, myself included, were unaware of the numerous complaints filed against the presiding judge,” Margolis said. “The increasingly toxic culture contributed to the resignation of Chief Brodnax and Chief Godfrey.”
Margolis said these allegations brought against him are the result of his trying to bring objectivity to the Court Governance Committee.
Following the vote approving Margolis’ reprimand, Grubisich spoke to Margolis saying, “we all make mistakes, but it’s how we move forward that people will remember. I know you can learn from this, and I know that you’ll become a better man for it.”
