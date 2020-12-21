Rowlett COVID-19 Vaccine Distribution Strategy

The Rowlett City Council and Garland health officials recently discussed the distribution strategies for the COVID-19 vaccination.
The federal government has deferred final vaccine distribution decisions to the state level. The first shipment of Pfizer vaccine was delivered to Texas hospitals and the Moderna vaccine is arriving this week. During its first week, Pfizer started distribution to 109 Texas hospitals in 34 counties.
“The Texas plan has three additional phases with the goal of providing vaccine access to everyone in the state by the end of next summer and continuing vaccine efforts if needed into the future like the flu vaccine,” Assistant Emergency Management Coordinator Ed Balderas said. “The FDA did caution against using vaccine availability as justification to ease off NPI due to limited data against transmission, protection, vaccine resistance and other factors.”
The city of Rowlett has worked with Garland health supervisors to implement a vaccine distribution plan. Phase 1A of the distribution plan would include health care personnel and long term care residents. Phase 1B would include essential workers, phase 1C would include adults with high risk medical conditions and adults over 65.
“This isn’t just a cumulation of the last few weeks. The planning they’ve put in, in particular emergency management, has been several years of planning to get to this stage while not knowing if we would ever need this kind of work, but doing this analysis behind the scenes and preparing for such an emergency,” City Manager Brian Funderburk said. “It really does speak to the quality and the attention to detail and the real care for our mutual communities.”
It was recommended the best approach for cities would be the drive-thru method and have a two car lane. During a practice run in October, Garland Health held a vaccination trial and there were about 880 cars that passed through the distribution center in an 11-hour period. It was estimated that there were about 68,867 residents in Rowlett and with the statistics from the trial, they predicted it would take five days to vaccinate those who are willing, and about 20 days to vaccinate the entire population.
“We’re at the height of this infection right now and we're going to work to combat this family life. We’ve got several more months of very important precautions of wearing masks, social distancing and washing hands,” Mayor Tammy Dana-Bashian said. “Whenever we can relay those messages and certainly portray those practices is very important.”
