The Rowlett Police Department tweeted at approximately 11:40 a.m. Friday that emergency personnel are responding to a crash involving a helicopter in the 2200 block of Lakeview Parkway. 

 Photo by Devin Hasson / Star Local Media

The helicopter is on fire. The incident took place in front of retail businesses at Lakeview Parkway and Grisham Drive. Residents are urged to avoid this area.

Details of the incident are not known at this time, but we will update this report as they become available.

