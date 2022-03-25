The Rowlett Police Department tweeted at approximately 11:40 a.m. Friday that emergency personnel are responding to a crash involving a helicopter in the 2200 block of Lakeview Parkway.
BREAKING— At least one person was hurt in a fiery helicopter crash in Rowlett. It happened just before noon in the 2200 block of Lakeview Parkway, about two miles west of the President George Bush Turnpike.📸:Joseph Williams pic.twitter.com/Xc0VWH3R7i
Chance Graves is an officer with the Allen Police Department and works in its Community Relations Unit. He works with the Law Enforcement Torch Run’s Texas state committee and is also involved in Special Angels Among Us, an annual charity auction in Allen that benefits the Allen Special Olym…
On Thursday, March 17, as the sun sets over Celina and some residents gather for St. Patrick’s Day celebrations, a collection of community members walks into the Celina City Council chambers ready to learn.
Collin County Public Works is notifying drivers in the Celina area to keep an eye out for cyclists and partial lane closures on some county roads for the Texas High School Cycling League bicycle race Sunday, March 27.
After two years away from McKinney High School, current McKinney ISD Human Resources Director of Recruitment and Retention and former MHS Assistant Principal Shelly Spaulding returns to MHS to serve as principal of the district’s longest-tenured high school.
The Frisco Economic Development Corporation (FEDC) announced today Jasmin Brand is the FEDC’s first Director of Innovation. Brand brings more than 16 years of digital media, entrepreneurship, strategic collaboration and partnership development to her new role. Brand began her new role March 14.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.