The Rowlett Fire Department has a long history of providing innovative solutions to complex issues. Continuing that legacy of care and commitment to our community, the Rowlett Fire Department has implemented a TeleMedic program in response to the COVID-19 pandemic. TeleMedic embraces current technology and allows the online one-on-one video assessment of non-critical patients to reduce the risk of provider- or patient-borne exposure to contagions.
Accessed via FaceTime for Apple users or Google Duo for Android users, the Rowlett Fire Department staffs the program around the clock, seven days a week with a firefighter/paramedic. The program targets the approximately 80 percent of patients who contract COVID-19 and experience only mild symptoms of the illness. Firefighter/paramedics provide patients utilizing the TeleMedic program with information regarding the virus, treatment recommendations, future courses of actions and a follow-up reassessment, all while ensuring they receive the level of response necessary.
“Following the current CDC recommendations, patients experiencing mild symptoms of the COVID-19, should self-isolate and manage their symptoms of the virus,” said Rowlett Fire Chief Neil Howard. “Provider-led treatment and transport of these patients furthers the risk of infection to first responders, healthcare providers, other citizens, and may overtax a medical facility’s ability to care for more critical patients. The TeleMedic program will alleviate some of this strain and enhances our ongoing mission of community risk reduction.”
The service has already proven successful. On their first call, firefighter/paramedics virtually screened an older citizen with underlying health conditions who was experiencing symptoms consistent with COVID-19. The TeleMedics determined the patient was in no immediate danger within a brief period. They provided the patient with alternate means of end-point diagnoses and care to significantly reduce the potential for further exposure and provided recommendations on managing the symptoms of the virus.
Due to the risk of rapid virus spread and the need to protect the most vulnerable members of the community, Dr. Tim Lambert, Health Authority for Garland, Rowlett and Sachse, is directing all residents within those jurisdictions who are experiencing a fever (≥100.0ºF or 37.8º C) and respiratory symptoms consistent with COVID-19 including lower respiratory illness, cough or shortness of breath to stay home when sick. If you feel feverish or develop a cough or difficulty breathing, take your temperature, self-isolate and limit contact with family members and the general public. If you plan to seek medical attention from your healthcare provider, please call ahead to make an appointment and discuss your illness. If symptoms become severe, seek emergency medical attention by calling 911.
Visit www.Rowlett.com/COVID-19 for more information, closures and the measures instituted to help protect our community.
