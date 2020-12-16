Rowlett Fire Department responds to apartment complex fire

The Rowlett Fire Department responded to the Clubhouse of the Lakeview Pointe Senior Living development on Dec. 13.
A call was reported around 10:06 p.m. when someone identified smoke coming from an apartment complex that was under construction that was not occupied. This was the second fire reported from this location, the first report came on Saturday evening and was extinguished quickly.
“The fire was on the second and third floor of the building and got between the attic,” Rowlett Assistant Fire Chief Burney Baskett said. “Shortly after the fire department arrived, the stairwell collapsed so we didn't have trouble getting access.”
There were three alarms that went off from Dallas, Wylie, Plano, Richardson, and Garland who arrived for mutual aid. It took about four hours to get the fire under control, officials said. Firefighters found severe damage to the third floor, major water damage to the first floor and smoke damage to the fourth floor.
“The engineers looked at the destruction on Tuesday and will investigate whether to tear the whole building down or rebuild what’s there,” Baskett said. “That decision will ultimately be up to the engineers.”
The preliminary investigation determined it was an electrical source fire that was found burning between the floors for an extended period of time. Garland and Mesquite fire departments assisted around 10:05 a.m. When the fire reached the attic on the third floor, an alarm was activated and assistance was dispatched. Soon after firefighters arrived at the scene, the stairwell collapsed.
Saturday's fire was extinguished without assistance. The fire that occurred on Dec. 12 was in a different building but the same address. Engineers are currently investigating how to proceed.
