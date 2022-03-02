Rowlett Fire Explorer Post One has been recognized as the Junior Firefighter Program of the Year by the National Volunteer Fire Council.
Explorer Post One is chartered by the Rowlett Citizen Corps Council and sponsored by the Boy Scouts of America’s (BSA) Learning for Life Exploring Program, encouraging career education for youths between the ages of 14 and 20.
The post works with the Rowlett Fire Department to integrate training and opportunities for learning. The program develops in its members a culture of leadership, service to others, and a commitment to community involvement. The explorers participate in or host many events including preparedness education, fire extinguisher training, smoke alarm blitzes, recycling drives, merit badge seminars, and first aid trainings. Each year the Explorers donate thousands of hours in volunteer service.
In February, the explorers joined Rowlett Community Emergency Response Team (CERT) members to train with Rowlett Fire Department’s Swiftwater Rescue Team. They learned about basic inflatable rescue boat operations, how to swim and protect themselves in moving water and how to work as a team to rescue victims trapped by water.
The post participated in the BSA Circle Ten Council’s Venturing Rendezvous event in March, providing a fire engine and bunker gear for the event. Venturers and Scouts were able to explore the fire engine, try on the gear, and put out a live fire using a charged fire hose.
Three Explorers and four advisors traveled to the Sid Richardson Scout Ranch in April, where they learned how to climb, rappel, and run climbing programs for BSA youth. All seven attendees completed their instructor training and became certified BSA climbing instructors.
Post One leadership annually teaches a youth leadership seminar to Explorers in Circle Ten posts, which encompasses central north Texas and portions of Oklahoma. The 2021 event, hosted at the Rowlett Community Centre, taught nearly a hundred Explorers about leadership traits, values, and principles that they were able to take back to their individual posts.
In June, the post hosted its annual high adventure event, where a dozen advisors and Explorers spent a week traveling down the Current River in the Ozark National Forest by canoe. Members improved their team building, increased their canoe skills, and practiced their outdoor survival skills.
The program gives young adults an opportunity to experience the emergency services field and develop their interpersonal, leadership and organizational skills, all while providing a community service. Post One was established in 2007 as a Rowlett Citizens Corps Council program and has grown steadily since. All members are trained in FEMA’s G317 course, which is the Community Emergency Response Team basic training. After initial training they are invited to participate alongside their adult counterparts in Rowlett CERT. The Explorers are proficient in First Aid and CPR/AED, Stop the Bleed and Until Help Arrives. Other training includes Search and Rescue, Maps and Orienteering, Disaster Preparedness, National Incident Management, Canoe/Kayak operation, Climbing, Rappelling as well as Fire and EMS Operations. The National Volunteer Fire Council (NVFC) is the leading nonprofit membership association representing the interests of the volunteer fire, EMS and rescue services. The NVFC serves as the voice of the volunteer in the national arena and provides critical tools, resources, education, programs, and advocacy for first responders across the nation.
