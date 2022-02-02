Rowlett Mayor Tammy Dana-Bashian is relocating to a different state and has therefore formally resigned her position as Mayor of Rowlett, effective Feb. 28.
Mayor Pro Tem Matt Grubisich will serve as Interim Mayor until a successor has been elected in the General Election on May 7 and subsequently takes office.
Dana-Bashian was serving in her final term as Mayor, which would have expired in May 2022. She has served on the Rowlett City Council since May 2013. She served as Deputy Mayor Pro Tem from 2015-2016 and Mayor Pro Tem from 2016-2017. She has served as Mayor since August 2017.
Rowlett is a Home Rule City subject to the State of Texas laws, rules, and regulations. The City Council is elected at-large representing all residents within the city limits. The Councilmembers, including the mayor, serve staggered three-year terms.
Dana-Bashian’s contributions to the Rowlett community include establishing the Rowlett Vets veteran recognition program, bringing the Sapphire Bay development to Rowlett, establishing the Rowlett Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion Commission, advocating for Rowlett residents with the North Texas Municipal Water District to ensure Rowlett participates in the benefits arising from the revised wholesale water rate terms afforded the member cities and spearheading a fiscal strategy which has lowered residents’ utility bills for the past three years.
In addition to her service as Mayor of Rowlett, Dana-Bashian has served as a member of the Executive Board of the North Central Texas Council of Governments, the Dallas Regional Mobility Coalition, the Rowlett Economic Development Advisory Board, the Metroplex Mayors Association, the US Conference of Mayors, Community Emergency Response Team, the Rowlett Finance & Audit Committee, the Rowlett Diversity, Equity & Inclusion Commission and the Rowlett Chamber of Commerce. Dana-Bashian also served on the Rowlett Charter Review Commission, the North Texas Regional Emergency Preparedness Planning Council, the Senior Advisory Board, the Downtown Development Task Force (Realize Rowlett 2020), the Rowlett Long Term Recovery Committee, the Community Investment Advisory Board, as Advisory Council for the Salvation Army of Garland Corps and is currently serving on the Garland Independent School District Education Foundation.
“Mayor Dana-Bashian has provided exceptional leadership during her tenure representing the citizens of this community,” Mayor Pro Tem Matt Grubisich said. “She leaves a lasting legacy of exemplary service, and we wish her well as she begins this new chapter.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.