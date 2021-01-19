Rowlett Native Completes Assignment Aboard Warship

Rowlett native and Aviation Electronics Technician 3rd Class, Chelsea Melgar, bid farewell to the officers and crew after completing a successful two-year tour aboard USS Constitution on Jan. 12.
Duty aboard USS Constitution is one of the Navy’s special programs, and all prospective crewmembers must meet a high standard of sustained excellence and interview to be selected for the assignment.
“The biggest thing I learned here is to take care of yourself and smile more,” Melgar said.
Melgar attended Rowlett High School and graduated in 2018. She served in the Navy for two years and USS Constitution is her first duty station. USS Constitution, is the world’s oldest commissioned warship afloat, and played a crucial role in the Barbary Wars and the War of 1812, actively defending sea lanes from 1797 to 1855.
The active-duty sailors stationed aboard USS Constitution normally provide free tours and offer public visitation to more than 600,000 people each year as they support the ship’s mission of promoting the Navy’s history, maritime heritage, and raising awareness of the importance of a sustained naval presence.
USS Constitution was undefeated in battle and captured or destroyed 33 enemy vessels. The ship earned the nickname of Old Ironsides during the war of 1812 after British cannonballs were seen bouncing off the ship’s wooden hull.
