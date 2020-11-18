The city of Rowlett Planning and Zoning Commission will conduct a public hearing at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday and make recommendations to City Council for various projects.
One recommendation is requested by Cypress Creek Rowlett, LP to rezone the subject property from Limited Office (O-1) District to Planned Development (PD) District for Multi-Family Suburban (MF-S) and Limited Commercial and Retail (C-1). This would be in order to develop the property with mixed uses consisting of office or commercial use and a multi-family development. The approximate 14.3 acre site is located on the Northeast corner of Old Rowlett Rd and Big A Road.
Another recommendation to the City Council on an application by Kevin Harrell, Skorburg Company, for a rezoning request from Single-Family Residential. This application would be developed to a 21.74 acre site with single-family homes. It is located on the west side of Dalrock Road, approximately 760 feet south of Schrade Road.
The City Council will also conduct a public hearing on an application by Pov Chin, J.M Civil Engineering for the approval of a special use permit to allow for a convenience store with gas pumps on property zoned general commercial and retail (C-2) district. The 0.73-acre site is located approximately 330 feet east of the intersection of Lakeview Parkway and Eula Street.
Due to the public health emergency and to conform with social distancing requirements, the Planning and Zoning Commissions meetings will be held via teleconference. The public can view the live meeting on the city’s website or via RTN16. If anyone would like to speak during the public hearing, the phone number and meeting ID will be listed on the meeting agenda published on Friday.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.