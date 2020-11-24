Rowlett PD pursues robbery suspects

The Rowlett PD and Rockwall PD pursued robbery suspects on Tuesday morning.

 File photo

The Rowlett Police Department assisted Rockwall Sheriff's deputies and pursued robbery suspects on Nov. 24.

At 10:01 a.m. the Rowlett Police Department responded to another agency call at President George Bush Turnpike and Liberty Grove Road. The Rockwall Sheriff's Office requested the Rowlett Police Department’s assistance. 

Both robbery suspects are in custody. This is an ongoing investigation led by the Rockwall Police Department. 

