Rowlett PD responds to shooting

The Rowlett Police Department responded to a shooting in the 2600 block of Larkspur Ln area Sunday evening.
Around 6:44 p.m., the Rowlett PD responded to an emergency call about a male teenager shot at 2600 Larkspur Lane. During this time, the Rowlett PD recommended people a different route while the area was blocked off.
This was not considered a threat to the public at the time, according to Rowlett PD. They encouraged residents to report any suspicious activity.
The victim was transported to a local hospital, and the suspect remains unidentified. As of Monday there had been no arrests made, and this investigation is still ongoing.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.