Rowlett PD responds to shooting

Rowlett PD responded to a 911 call about a shooting on Sunday night Dec. 20.

 File photo

The Rowlett Police Department responded to a shooting in the 2600 block of Larkspur Ln area Sunday evening.

Around 6:44 p.m., the Rowlett PD responded to an emergency call about a male teenager shot at 2600 Larkspur Lane. During this time, the Rowlett PD recommended people a different route while the area was blocked off. 

This was not considered a threat to the public at the time, according to Rowlett PD. They encouraged residents to report any suspicious activity.

The victim was transported to a local hospital, and the suspect remains unidentified. As of Monday there had been no arrests made, and this investigation is still ongoing.

 

