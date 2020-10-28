Rowlett Police Chase Ends with Fatal Accident

A 16 year-old girl died in a car crash on Friday morning after being pursued by the Rowlett Police Department for a reported stolen vehicle.
According to the police, the initial chase began when a Rowlett police officer pursued the F250 truck for not having tail lights as well as flashing its high beams. The officer signaled for the vehicle to pull over and after the vehicle ignored an attempt to stop, the officer began the pursuit at 1:01 a.m.
“The pursuit lasted 81 seconds. The vehicle was traveling eastbound Interstate 30 at the Dalrock intersection,” Rowlett Det. Cruz Hernandez said. “They began to exit and the officer wasn’t worried about it but then the vehicle took a right on and refused to stop. At that point the officer realized the vehicle was attempting to flee so that's when he activated the siren. He said the vehicle was attempting to evade him and that's when the 81 seconds begins.”
The vehicle initially had exited I-30 before turning right on Horizon and then another right on Ridge. The pursuit ended when the F250 left the roadway, drove over a curb, and through a tree line. Then the vehicle flipped over between a retaining wall and a house before it caught fire.
“The F250 was a total loss, and the driver lost her life in the fire. The house where the fire burnt so hot … it did catch the house on fire,” Hernandez said. “The 16-year-old passenger was able to get out of the wreck, and she ran to a house, two houses away and knocked on the door and asked for help.”
The estimated damage is about $80,000 and the accident is being investigated by Rockwall Police Department for the accident and the Rockwall Fire Department for the damage the fire caused. There were violations filed for stealing a motor vehicle and for evading the Rowlett officer. The registered owner reported the vehicle stolen to the Rowlett Police Department.
Garland ISD is not releasing the names of the students involved in the recent accident but addressed to the students and school staff.
“We did provide counseling to students and staff can pass any student through counseling,” Executive Director of Communications and Public Relations Sherese Lightfoot said. “The office has offered resources to students.”
This is an ongoing open investigation between the Rowlett and Rockwall police departments. At this time, the names of those involved will not be released due to them being minors.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.