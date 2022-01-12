The Rowlett Police Department is planning to add a new substation and to hire additional officers to address an increased average response time for priority 1 calls.
On Wednesday, Rowlett Mayor Tammy Dana-Bashian’s state of the city address was released by the city, an annual tradition that allows residents to look at the previous year.
During the address, Dana-Bashian said the Rowlett Police Department had seen its average response time increase 3.5% to 7 minutes and 23 seconds.
In 2021, the department received over 95,000 calls, she said, including 13,000 priority 1 calls.
“In order to address the increase in response time, the department is planning to add an additional substation on the east side of Rowlett and hiring additional officers to meet the population growth in our community,” Dana-Bashian said.
Despite the increased average response time, the department did see a reduction in category 1 crimes, which include homicide, robbery, assault and theft. The department saw an 11.5% decrease in the number of such crimes during the 2021 fiscal year, she said.
“The police department attributes the decline in category 1 crimes in part due to additional staffing, prevention efforts, and the utilization of crime tracking software to make better decisions on the deployment of our police officers,” Dana-Bashian said.
The announcements were part of the broader state of the city address that touched on points including Rowlett’s water and wastewater rates, which Dana-Bashian said had historically been high like many North Texas cities.
“Instead of ranking among the highest in cost to our residents, I am so excited to report that Rowlett’s water and sewer rates are now in the middle or comparable cities,” she said. “We have come a long way in this journey to provide competitive water and sewer rates to our residents.”
Dana-Bashian cited increased population, moderated rate increases by the North Texas Municipal Water District and a completion of financial strategies after the 2012-2015 drought as contributing factors. She added that this had resulted in a reduction of residential utility bills for the third straight fiscal year. Sewer rates lowered this year by 5%, she said. The changes also increased the city’s bond rating to AA-.
“This improved bond rating directly lowers our taxpayers’ cost of improving and maintaining our critical water and sewer infrastructure,” she said.
During 2021, Dana-Bashian said the city saw $18.5 million in commercial projects investments. The city expects to see an additional $1.5 billion in new development over the next five to seven years, she said.
In addition, the city saw almost $8.1 million in sales tax revenue during the fiscal year, a 12.5% increase over the previous year.
