The Rowlett Police Department has been accepted into the Active Bystandership for Law Enforcement (ABLE) Project, Georgetown University Law Center’s national training and support initiative for U.S. law enforcement agencies committed to building a culture of peer intervention that prevents harm.
By demonstrating a firm commitment to transformational reform with support from local community groups and elected leaders, the Rowlett Police Department joins a select group of more than 115 other law enforcement agencies and statewide and regional training academies from across the country and in Canada.
Backed by prominent civil rights and law enforcement leaders, the evidence-based, field-tested ABLE Project was developed by Georgetown Law’s Innovative Policing Program in collaboration with global law firm Sheppard Mullin LLP to provide practical active bystandership strategies and tactics to law enforcement officers to prevent misconduct, reduce mistakes, and promote health and wellness.
ABLE gives officers the tools they need to overcome the innate and powerful inhibitors all individuals face when called upon to intervene in actions taken by their peers.
Chief Michael Godfrey said seeking inclusion to join the ABLE Project reflected important priorities for the Rowlett Police Department.
“The Rowlett Police Department strives to serve our citizens by implementing and adhering to high standards and meeting the expectations set forth by our community,” Chief Michael Godfrey said. “We actively seek and pursue ways to provide our officers with the resources and ability to provide exceptional customer service. We realize that first responders must do a better job intervening to prevent our colleagues from causing harm or making costly mistakes.”
Those backing the Rowlett Police Department’s application to join the program included Mayor Tammy Dana-Bashian, Kathryn Zuverink the Director of Operations for Lifeologie Institute, and Ann Dotson the Sr. Pastor at First Christian Church in Rowlett, who all wrote letters of support.
“The Rowlett Police Department has established themselves in the Dallas Fort Worth metroplex as leaders in the effort to change the culture of policing, provide sufficient training and mental health support to their officers and invest in the police-community relationship on an ongoing basis,” Kathryn Zuverink Director of Operations Lifeologie Institute said.
Professor Christy Lopez, co-director of Georgetown Law’s Innovative Policing Program, which runs ABLE, said the project seeks to ensure every police officer in the United States has the opportunity to receive effective bystandership training to build a culture that sustains peer intervention to prevent harm.
“Intervening in another’s action is harder than it looks after the fact, but it’s a skill we all can learn.” Jonathan Aronie, Chair of the ABLE Project Board of Advisors, Sheppard Mullin partner said. “And, frankly, it’s a skill we all need – police and non-police. ABLE teaches that skill.”
The ABLE Project is guided by a Board of Advisors comprised of civil rights, social justice, and law enforcement leaders, including Commissioner Michael Harrison of the Baltimore Police Department, Commissioner Danielle Outlaw of the Philadelphia Police Department, Dr. Ervin Staub, professor emeritus at the University of Massachusetts Amherst and the founder of the Psychology of Peace and Justice Program and an impressive collection of other police leaders, rank and file officers, and social justice leaders.
Train-The-Trainer events take place every month. In June 2021, Rowlett Police Department instructors were certified as ABLE trainers. Over the coming months, all of the Department’s officers will receive 8 hours of evidence-based active bystandership education designed not only to prevent harm, but to change the culture of policing.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.