The Rowlett Police Officers Association is hosting its annual Holiday Toy Drive through Dec. 15.
The Rowlett Police Assoication has partnered with the Rowlett Reindeer organization that helps families and children in need during the holiday season. The association will also adopt a minimum of three to five families during the holiday season to help. Families receive a $500 Visa gift card and assistance from the organizations.
“The Rowlett police officer association is always looking for ways to serve our community. To serve back in community service in any way and this is just one of the things that we’re able to do,” Lt. Kevin Harrelson said. “I’ll get a phone call in the middle of the night from another officer that a boy’s bike was stolen or run over. Sometimes you can tell that the family doesn't have a lot of money and the officer will want to know if the association can buy a new bicycle and the answer is always absolutely.”
The Rowlett Police Association and Volunteers in Police Service (VIPS) also collect any donations raised by MISD. This year, the PTA president at Keely elementary decided to bring their donations to the Rowlett Police Association after they heard about the toy drive. Once the box in the Rowlett PD lobby is full of donations, VIPS takes them to First Christian in Rowlett to help with the Reindeer Organization.
“I can't say enough and how much they do for us. From transporting toys over there to the other volunteer hours they give us week in and week out,” Harrelson said. “What they do would easily equate to another two to three officers but we don’t have to hire because they do so much work for us.”
Harrelson became the president of the association three years ago and wanted to help out as many Rowlett citizens through community outreach. Another one of his goals was to spread as much positivity through the community by acts of service and to present police officers in a positive light.
“We’ve been very fortunate because we’ve always had a tremendous backing and tremendous amount of support from the citizens in this community,” Harrelson said. “We definitely don't take that for granted and we want to do as much positivity as we can.”
The Rowlett Police Association has stayed connected to its residents through programs like the holiday toy drive and its citizens police academy. The academy is a way for the association to build a relationship with the community and explain procedures and give critical information. Due to COVID-19, the Citizens Academy was cancelled this year but the citizens were still able to show support.
“The level of support we get from our citizens makes our jobs so much easier,” Harrelson said. “I will never be surprised by the unbelievable amount of support and compassion and willingness to give that the citizens of Rowlett have.”
Donations can be dropped off at any time in the Rowlett police lobby or at the Rowlett Fire Department. Monetary donations can also be made and dropped off at the communications office.
“I’m surprised how full that toy box is always full, but then again i'm not surprised because this is Rowlett. This community is amazing as far as the citizens. As much positivity that we can bring and positive interaction even if it's not buying a gift for them, positive interaction between us and them so our relationship moving forward will be stronger and just better and more positive.”
