The city of Rowlett has responded to its COVID-19 vaccine distribution plan with initial doses available in January.
Last year, the federal government created Operation Warp Speed and set a goal to deliver 300 million doses of safe and effective COVID-19 vaccines to be administered at no cost to recipients nationwide, with the initial doses available by January 2021. So far, two manufacturers, Pfizer and Moderna, have been approved and began shipping vaccines in mid-December.
Currently, the availability of these vaccines is limited due to both the sheer magnitude of an operation this size and the extreme conditions needed to secure and maintain the vaccines. Medical and other third party providers must receive federal approval before they can receive and distribute the vaccine.
In Rowlett, only two providers have received vaccines: Baylor Scott & White at Lake Pointe and Healthcare Associates of Irving, LLP. This list will grow in the coming weeks as more providers are approved and receive vaccines.
Providing the vaccine has been set up in priority phases by federal guidelines. Phase 1A is limited to front-line healthcare workers or residents of long-term care facilities. Phase 1B includes individuals 65 years of age or older and anyone 16 years or older with at least one chronic condition that puts them at increased risk for severe illness.
If someone qualifies under either phase 1A or 1B, visit the Texas COVID-19 Vaccine Provider Locations map, which is updated with approved providers who have received vaccines, here: https://bit.ly/394sNgi. Make note that not all vendors are providing vaccines to the general public yet, but Dallas County Health and Human Services department is allowing Dallas County residents who qualify under 1A and 1B to register to receive theirs once availability is established.
For more information regarding registration, visithttps://bit.ly/38bqedk. Rockwall County currently does not have a registration process in place and encourages residents to visit the state’s approved provider map (https://bit.ly/394sNgi).
The City will continue to work with area providers, helping them through the approval process and providing support for any long-term care facilities not scheduled to receive vaccines from third party providers. This role may evolve over time as the vaccine becomes more generally available and future needs are identified. Vaccinating everyone will take time, the process could extend well into 2021 and no one agency, hospital or business can manage a project of this magnitude.
