During the March 17 Rowlett City Council meeting Mayor Pro Tem Martha Brown presented a proclamation recognizing March 31, 2020, as Arts Advocacy Day.
The proclamation described arts as a universal language serving as a means to communicate a wide range of emotions, passions and personal identities. The cultural identity of a community is directly impacted by the broad fields of visual, literary and performance arts.
“The creative spirit among the citizens of Rowlett and surrounding communities impacts our identity and has generated an environment which fosters the development and promotion of variety of arts activities,” Brown read. “The strength and creativity of artists and their craft inspires and engages and connects community members, and creates avenues for citizen engagement, appreciation and involvement in the arts.”
Arts Advocacy Day is celebrated annually, calling artists, arts organizations and supporters from across the United States to communicate the need for strong public policies and public funding for the arts.
Jeff Winget, chairman of the Arts and Humanities Commission, thanked the council on behalf of the commission for being supportive of the arts in the community.
“It’s interesting that during some of humanity’s most difficult times, the arts tend to be kind of a place of solace where people can retreat to and experience on a different level than when things are going well,” Winget said. “I would encourage all of our citizens that are artists, writers, composers, whatever that may be, to take this time and maybe develop something creative on their own. Come up with something new, something that speaks about them and speaks about the time that we live in.”
He noted one of Rowlett’s famous sculptures, the Phoenix, which was inspired by the tornado of 2015 that devastated the Rowlett community.
“That that can come out of that, by a local artist and built by local hands, it speaks to the power of art,” he added.
