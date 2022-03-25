Rowlett helicopter crash.jpeg

The Rowlett Police Department tweeted at approximately 11:40 a.m. Friday that emergency personnel are responding to a crash involving a helicopter in the 2200 block of Lakeview Parkway. 

 Photo by Devin Hasson / Star Local Media

The Rowlett Police Department announced at approximately 11:40 a.m. Friday that emergency personnel are responding to a crash involving a helicopter in the 2200 block of Lakeview Parkway. 

At about 11:30 a.m., the department received multiple calls that a helicopter had crashed, Detective Cruz Hernandez said.

"Witnesses advised that the pilot lost the tail rotor and was in a spin when it fell from the sky, and it collided on the ground with a commercial empty lot surrounded by businesses including AT&T, Rowlett Pawn and Home Depot," Hernandez said

As of Friday afternoon, it is unknown how the tail rotor was lost.

Upon impact, the helicopter reportedly burst into flames resulting in the death of its pilot. No injuries on the ground were reported, Hernandez said.

"The FAA is on scene and is the lead investigating team. Rowlett PD and Rowlett Fire Department will assist them with traffic control, crowd control and any other assistance they may need," Hernandez said.

Lakeview Parkway is blocked both eastbound and westbound due to the helicopter crash and the debris that fell on the road. 

"I was the first police officer on the scene," Hernandez said. "We were driving to Chick-fil-A lunch when the crash occurred about three blocks away. We saw the smoke billow from the ground. I pulled up, and there were about 30 good Samaritans who had come out of their businesses and even some stopped from their passing cars, and they were trying to fight the fire with fire extinguishers and anything they had. That was just good to see people trying to help."

