Councilmember resigns as election approaches
At a Feb. 1 City Council meeting, Councilmember Blake Margolis resigned as Councilmember, Place 1.
As an official candidate for the position of Rowlett Mayor in the upcoming May 7, 2022 election, Margolis said he is required to resign his seat on council, as per the city charter.
He said he will continue to serve on his seat until his position is replaced by another elected individual in May.
“This helps ensure continuity in conducting the business of the city and clarifies the number of votes needed when required for supermajority voting,” Margolis said.
Renovations underway
Updates are underway for the to the Rowlett Animal Shelter facility.
The front area of the Rowlett Animal Shelter is undergoing renovations for the next eight weeks.
During this time, the lobby area of the shelter is closed to the public, and administrative operations will temporarily move to the Community Development building at 5702 Rowlett Road.
Animal Services operations will not be affected. All the animals will continue to receive the same level of care staff provided before.
All animals are posted on the City of Rowlett Animal Services Facebook page and may be seen in person by appointment only. Residents can call the Animal Services team at 972-412-6219 Monday through Saturday 10am to 5pm.
New volunteer opportunities will be on hold. Interested candidates can begin applying March 31.
Severe weather classes
The National Weather Service will be conducting a free, virtual severe weather training class for Dallas County from 9:30 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. Feb. 19.
Officially called the SKYWARN Storm Spotter Class, the program will be held in partnership with the Dallas Area RACES Council. Registration for this online class can be found at: https://www.weather.gov/fwd/skywarnmap. There is no cost to attend this class. This class is for anyone with an interest in severe weather, established storm spotters and anyone who wants to learn more about the severe weather threats in North and Central Texas and how to be prepared.
This class is part of a regional severe weather preparedness campaign. This year’s program will feature an in-depth review and study of the various threats posed by severe thunderstorms. The program will also review thunderstorm characteristics and features associated with severe and non-severe storms. Additionally, the program highlights severe weather safety and how you can report severe weather information to the National Weather Service Fort Worth Office and local public safety officials.
“By participating in this training session, you will gain a better understanding of Texas’ severe weather season,” says Tom Bradshaw, Meteorologist-in-Charge of the NWS Fort Worth Office. “Waiting until storms are on your doorstep is not the time to start thinking about severe weather preparedness. We hope you attend these free classes to learn more about the severe storms that impact the region every year.”
The Dallas County severe weather program is one of several training sessions the Fort Worth National Weather Service Office will conduct between January and March. The National Weather Service in Fort Worth provides forecasts, warnings, and weather services for 46 counties in North and Central Texas.
Election notice
The Rowlett City Council is nearing its election.
The mayor’s seat and places 1, 2, 4 and 6 will be open for election. Residents wishing to serve have until Feb. 18 to file their candidacy through City Secretary Laura Hallmark.
Early voting will begin Apr. 25
