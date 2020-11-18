Rowlett Seeks Public Input on Future Bond Projects

The Community Investment Advisory Board is interested in public input for improving amenities and infrastructure to be included in the future bond project.
The board has provided recommendations to the City Council in regards to capital projects priorities, selection, guiding values for planning and slating projects for upcoming bond elections.
“The best thing the community can do is go to that website and fill out the survey if there is a project that they are interested in,” Deputy City Manager Angela Smith said.
This process has included input from residents, the CIAB, the City Council, and city of Rowlett staff for any city projects. Projects address existing infrastructure needs such as construction on streets and alleys, planning for future growth, and respond to the quality of life the city would want and need of our community.
“They have 30 days to put in public input. Then the CIAB will take that into consideration along with City Council as they're scoring projects,” Smith said. “City departments have submitted projects that are on their list of things to do. The most important thing to remember is that the CIAB project is a higher dollar project.”
The CIAB projects would include capital improvements to the city which would be streets, parks, and public safety. These recommendations would be for construction or city projects.
The process would begin by City Council taking its bonds and recommendations to the citizens to be voted on. For example, in 2015, projects went to the voters and approved in May and were funded in August. The next bond election might have delayed funding due to the current pandemic.
“Some of the timing of this has to do with the pandemic. It could be bump as late as November,” Smith said. “We suspect at some point in 2021 we will take another bond election to the voters.”
Any Rowlett resident can recommend a project to the CIAB and City Council to be considered for the next bond election. The CIAB will review input in order to help prioritize projects citizens feel are needed in the community. Anyone interested in having input submitted for consideration can fill out the form. It will ask if this will result in a long term fixed asset or be valued at $25,000 or more. The form will also ask information about the project classification, description, and the potential project’s existing conditions. Residents can access the form online as well as have more information be provided.
