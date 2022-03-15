After two years of cancellation due to safety precautions after the emergence of COVID-19, Rowlett Sings is back.
Rowlett Sings is a singing competition sponsored by the Rowlett Arts and Humanities Commission. It features different age categories and groups and is open to professional and amateur singers.
“If we could get the same turnout we had in 2019, we'd all be pretty pleased with that considering all that's happened over the past two years,” Commissioner Jeff Winget said. “But the sky's the limit really.”
In its inaugural year, 2018, the competition saw 25 entries with 10 moving onto the final round across four age categories. In 2018, that number rose to 34 entries with 13 finalists.
“We do offer trophies to anyone who makes it to the finals,” Winget said. “We do first, second and third place for each of the categories. In addition to that, we offer the opportunity to come back and perform at any city function. Typically that's coordinated through Parks and Recreation or sometimes the Chamber of Commerce, but we have had past winners come back and perform at city events like Rowlett's Diversity Day. One of our winners came back and performed at a Chamber of Commerce banquet. Those are a couple different ways they're recognized in an ongoing fashion.”
Entries are open until April 2. A live final round performance will take place April 30 at Freedom Place Church.
“I'm just looking forward to getting back into the groove and seeing the remarkable talent in Rowlett,” Commission Chair Deb Crosby said. “It's been really surprising to see the level of quality, everything from individual adult singers to youth singers and even some of the theatre groups that come out and do some of the musical numbers from middle and high schools. It's really impressive.”
