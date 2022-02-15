A Rowlett High School student will be the first in Garland ISD to compete for his diving team on the state level.
Preston Rose, a Rowlett High School freshman, won first place in regionals earlier this month making him eligible for state.
“I was very excited. The team was very excited for him. He didn't even realize he won,” Rose’s diving coach, Stacy Henderson said. “He's just so awesome and so humble and excited to get to dive and do his best.”
Rose has only been diving for six months and shows potential for a great future in diving, Henderson said.
Rose’s interest in diving took root when he began free jumping on his trampoline. He said he got his first one when he was eight years old.
I had been doing freestyle trampoline for a while, teaching myself how to do flips,” Rose said. “I didn't really like many other sports. I started going to Rowlett High, and I saw we had a dive team, and that sounded interesting, so I joined that.”
Henderson said Rose’s experience on a trampoline translated fluidly to his ability to dive.
“He already had those skills for doing summersaults and twists, so what he already knew transferred well to diving,” she said. “He had a lot of that background, prior experience and natural talent which is great.”
After joining the team, Rose would be the first to arrive, according to Henderson, at 6:15 a.m. training for two hours every morning. On Mondays, Rose said he also dives at Southern Methodist University with the Dallas Metroplex Diving Club.
On Thursday, he will be traveling to the University of Texas at Austin for a preliminary competition with 23 other divers on Friday. If he is among the next 16 chosen, he will compete Saturday as well.
“He's one of two freshmen to make the state meet,” Henderson said. “That means he has a good future ahead of him.”
