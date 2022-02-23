Herfurth fourth grader Ariana Martinez Hueda has won first place for the second year in a row for her category in the Spanish Spelling Bee.
Studying 20 pages each day with over 1,200 words, she earned the ability to move forward in the spelling bee with the word “extrínesco.”
“A way I studied was highlighting the words. The one that had accents were yellow, the ones that had upper case letters were blue,” Ariana said.
Ariana is headed to regionals to compete in the 4-5 grade category March 3. She was last year’s regional third-grade winner. This year, she has a chance to move on to nationals as a fourth grader.
“This year, it was kind of new because last year it was all virtual, so this year I was really nervous because it was going to be face to face,” she said. “Every time I had to walk out to the microphone, I was proud of myself and nervous at the same time. It was kind of funny because the assistant principal, every time it was my turn, she would run up to take videos and pictures of me.”
Adriana said as a strategy, she would ask the proctors including the meaning of the word to help her understand how it would be spelled.
