Rowlett High School a cappella members Zoe Arriaga and Audrey Lee earned the prestigious honors of being named Texas All-State Musicians.
There were over 50,000 students who entered the TMEA All-State competitive process with 1,860 students who were selected for the 2021 All-State organizations (bands, jazz ensembles, orchestras, mariachi ensemble and choirs). The highest-ranking musicians judged at the TMEA Area competitions qualify to a TMEA All-State music group.
Arriaga and Lee were chosen for this honor through a competitive process that began last fall and included district, region and area levels. Arriaga and Lee sing with the a cappella choir under the direction of Rico D. Hamilton and Melanie Moore, members of the Texas Music Educators Association, a 19,000-plus member organization headquarters in Austin. This is the first time for both of them to perform as a member of a TMEA All-State organization.
TMEA sponsors the Texas All-State audition process to promote students’ dedication to their musical knowledge and skill and to encourage educators to support their students in this development.
All-State is the highest honor a Texas music student can receive.
Given this year’s challenges, having earned this honor is reflected on these students’ commitment and work toward musical excellence, the school stated. Individual musicians perform selected music for a panel of judges who rank each instrument or voice part. From this ranking, a select group of musicians advances from their Region to compete against musicians from other areas in eight TMEA Area competitions. Due to the impacts of the pandemic, TMEA will not host a 2021 performance event.
The Texas Music Educators Association is an association of over 13,500 school music educators dedicated to promoting excellence in music education.
To learn more about TMEA and its rich 100-year history, go to tmea.org/centennial.
