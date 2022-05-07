Election File Photo
Early voting results provided by Dallas and Rockwall counties as of 7 p.m. Saturday indicate leads for Blake Margolis in Rowlett’s mayoral election.

Margolis has a total 1,118 (51%) votes, Chris Kizziar has 624 (28%) votes and Joel Medina has 459 (21%) Votes.

Brian Galuardi leads the special Place 1 election with 1,077 (54%) votes, and Stephanie Higgins has 929 (46%) votes.

Mike Britton leads the Place 4 election with 1,143 (54%) votes, and Whitney P. Laning has 957 (46%) votes.

Deb Shinder leads the Place 6 election with 1,217 (60%) votes, and Rebecca Day has 812 (40%) votes.

