A Dallas private investment group and developer received approval on Feb. 4 to build a marina district as part of the Sapphire Bay mixed-use development on Lake Ray Hubbard.
The district includes Sapphire Bay Marina with 10 new dock houses and seven others remodeled or refurbished, a restaurant complex and on-the-water boat rental and brokerage centers.
The highlight of the district will be a collection of waterfront food concepts called Baywalk, the city said.
“The project offers the only lakefront location with premier access just 20 minutes from Dallas,” said Aaron Stephenson from Retail Street Advisors. “Everything is here in one place; this is a water-lover’s paradise.”
Baywalk will hug the lakefront, jutting out over the water at various points, and features a variety of seating for all seasons, entertainment areas, string lights and an assortment of plantings.
“We are very excited about the Baywalk project, which will be a wonderful enhancement to the Sapphire Bay development,” Mayor Tammy Dana-Bashian said. “Baywalk will serve as a destination attraction for Rowlett residents as well as for the entire DFW metroplex.”
The project will also benefit from the $150 million TXDOT project to extend outer roads along I-30 from Bass Pro to Sapphire Bay and the construction of a new Sapphire Bay overpass that will include on- the-water driving lanes, walk and bike trails and a pedestrian and biking crossover bridge connecting both the North and South peninsulas, the city said. With this connected system of trails, Baywalk will be easily accessible to those that love the outdoors.
The Sapphire Bay peninsula, in conjunction with the Sapphire Bay Land Development, has seen a number of announcements of incoming developments including hotels, single and multi-family projects, lagoons and surf parks. This past week, KHovnanian homes began selling their lake side homes.
The marina district and Baywalk will be the metroplex’s gateway for on-the-water experiences at the Sapphire Bay mixed-use development planned on Lake Ray Hubbard.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.