Sending love from a distance

The children of Woodbridge Montessori Academy recently created works of art with uplifting messages for the residents at Mustang Creek Estates of Sachse to let the residents know someone's thinking of them.

Messages on their artwork included, “You are my sunshine,” “Sending lots of love” and “I just hugged you in my thoughts, hope you felt the squeeze.”

The staff at Mustang Creek Estates stated that “as residents continue to practice safe social distancing with their fellow housemates, this truly brought them joy and made their day! It was a great reminder of how far a simple gesture can go. They had a lot of fun reading the sweet messages to each other.”

